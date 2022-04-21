India records 2,380 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.53 pc

Witnessing a steady rise in the number of new COVID infections, India recorded 2,380 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, with the case positivity rate going up to 0.53 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

India reported a total of 313 more COVID-19 cases today in comparison to yesterday. The country registered as many as 2,067 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 13,433 which is 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

A total of 1,231 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,14,479. The recovery rate is 98.76 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 56 patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062.

The daily cases positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.49 per cent (on Wednesday) to 0.53 per cent (on Thursday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.38 per cent (on Wednesday) to 0.43 per cent (on Thursday).

As many as 4,49,114 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 83.33 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 15,47,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,87,07,08,111.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor