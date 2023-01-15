India reports 104 new COVID in last 24 hours

India's active Covid-19 cases stand at 2,149 with 104 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

There is a slight drop in the Covid cases as compared to January 13, when the number of active cases were 2,257.

The rate of active cases stands at 0.01 per cent while the current recovery rate has been at 98.08 per cent, since last week.

In the last 24 hours, 182 recoveries have been confirmed pushing the total number of recoveries to almost 4.5 crores (4,41,48,165).

Till now 220.17 crore vaccine doses (95.14 cr Second Dose and 22.45 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, with close to 23,500 (23,490) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

While the daily positivity rate has reduced from 0.09 to 0.07 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is constant at 0.10 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted is 91.32 crore Total, while close to 1.5 lahks (1,52,825) of tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

