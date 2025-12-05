India, Russia sign health cooperation agreement to boost research and medical education

New Delhi, Dec 5 India and Russia on Friday signed a comprehensive agreement to strengthen collaboration in healthcare, medical education, and scientific research.

A ministry official said that the pact, concluded between India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Russia’s Ministry of Health, aims to enhance bilateral cooperation across critical health domains.

He added that the agreement covers areas such as healthcare system management, professional training of medical personnel, disease prevention and control, maternal and child health, and the adoption of digital technologies in healthcare.

“It also includes provisions for joint research, regulation of medicines and medical devices, and measures to combat antimicrobial resistance,” he said.

The ministry official said that both countries will facilitate the exchange of regulatory information, enable movement of specialists and students between institutions, and promote participation in international scientific forums.

“Collaborative research initiatives and detailed activity programmes will also be developed under the framework,” it said.

The ministry added that a Joint Working Group on Healthcare Cooperation will be established to monitor progress and identify new opportunities.

“The group will meet annually, alternating between India and Russia,” it said.

The ministry also informed that the agreement reflects a shared commitment to improving public health outcomes and leveraging strengths in medical science and healthcare delivery, laying the foundation for expanded cooperation in the future.

On Thursday. Union Health Minister JP Nadda met with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

The Ministers discussed bilateral ties in the health sector and reaffirmed their commitment to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare.

The meeting was set amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day State visit to India.

This marked President Putin’s first trip to India since Russia's war with Ukraine started in 2022.

