India Scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar, Citing Security and Demographic Concerns

In a move aimed at strengthening border security and safeguarding demographics, the Indian government announced the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the decision, citing concerns over internal security and maintaining the demographic balance in northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Shah disclosed that the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of eliminating the FMR, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending its immediate suspension. The FMR, instituted in 2018 under India's Act East policy, permits individuals residing near the India-Myanmar border to travel up to 16 km into each other’s territory without documentation.

It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to secure our borders.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2024

It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s resolve to secure our borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar, Shah said on X.

The move follows Shah's recent statement declaring plans to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border. This border traverses Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, regions where the FMR is currently in effect.

Advocates of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups have long pushed for border fencing, alleging that tribal militants frequently infiltrate India through the porous border. Additionally, concerns have been raised about narcotics smuggling facilitated by the unfenced international border.