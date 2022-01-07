India surpasses 150 crore COVID vaccination mark, PM Modi grateful to those who worked to make it a success

Lauding citizens of the country after India achieved a milestone of administering over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success.

The Prime Minister said that the vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved and advised all to keep following all COVID-19 related protocols.

"A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols," the Prime Minister tweeted today.

He tweeted, "India is grateful to all those who have been working to make our vaccination drive a success. We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let's fight COVID-19."

India achieved yet another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore mark on Friday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya thanked the citizens of the country and said that India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. The Union Minister further mentioned that over 1.5 crore teens between the age of 15-18 years have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 3.

"India continues to be a world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. 90 per cent of our adult population was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Over 1.5 crore children vaccinated against COVID-19 since 3rd January: PM @NarendraModi Ji," the office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata today via video conference. In his address, the Prime Minister mentioned that the country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

"At the same time, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore - 1.5 billion vaccine doses, in the first week of the first month of the year itself. 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement and symbol of the willpower of the country. It denotes the country's new confidence, Aatmnirbharta and pride, he said. As cases are rising due to the Omicron variant, this shield of 150 crore vaccines doses becomes all the more important," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that today, more than 90 per cent of India's adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. "Within just 5 days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been given the dose of the vaccine," he said. He dedicated this achievement to the whole country and every government. He especially thanked the scientists of the country, the vaccine manufacturers and the people in the health sector for this achievement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor