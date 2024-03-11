India To Become World’s Third-Largest Economy During PM Modi’s Third Term, Says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed optimism, stating that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Adityanath emphasized that this economic growth would lead to increased income for individuals, thereby enhancing prosperity nationwide. Additionally, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 673 development projects totaling Rs 679 crore during the event.

Adityanath asserted that there is a collective national dedication towards realizing the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), coupled with extensive backing for the Modi government once more.

He expressed confidence that the NDA would secure more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. On the Ram temple inauguration, the chief minister said the Congress and the SP governments would never have been able to accomplish the task. The double engine government means the development of the state and the country while honouring our heritage, he said. Adityanath highlighted that Deoria, once renowned as a sugar bowl of the country, suffered due to the negligence of previous administrations, causing Deoria and Kushinagar to fall behind.

Adityanath highlighted that the closure of sugar mills and the sale of sugar at low prices by previous administrations resulted in the entrenched poverty in these areas. He underscored that since the BJP assumed power in the state, endeavors have been undertaken to revitalize the Pipraich and Munderwa sugar mills.

Adityanath said that in Deoria, 17,358 poor families have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 1,389 poor families have been given houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and 24,000 poor families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).