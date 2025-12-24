India to Get Two New Airlines as Centre Clears Al Hind Air and Fly Express

India is set to add fresh capacity to its aviation sector as the Centre clears the launch of two new airlines to boost competition and stability. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that Al Hind Air and Fly Express have received the necessary approvals to begin operations. The move is aimed at strengthening the domestic aviation ecosystem, reducing overdependence on a handful of carriers, and improving passenger experience. With air travel demand steadily increasing across the country, policymakers believe new entrants will help make the sector more resilient while offering travellers more routes, better fares, and greater choice.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, tweets, "Over the last week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind… pic.twitter.com/jIUKPoZ3ck — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

• Why did the government take this decision

The decision comes in the wake of a recent system failure at IndiGo, India’s largest airline, which disrupted flights nationwide. Thousands of passengers were stranded at airports for hours, and many could not reach their destinations on time. The incident highlighted the risks of excessive dependence on a single dominant airline. A technical issue at one major carrier was enough to affect the entire aviation network. This disruption prompted the government to reassess market concentration and accelerate approvals for new airlines to safeguard passengers from similar nationwide chaos in the future.

• Concern over dominance of a few airlines

At present, nearly 90 percent of domestic air travellers rely on IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India. While these airlines have driven growth, such concentration increases systemic vulnerability. Any operational hiccup at a large airline can ripple across the sector, impacting schedules, airports, and travellers. To reduce this risk, the government is encouraging new carriers to enter the market. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the core objective is to curb monopolistic tendencies, widen passenger choice, and ensure that the aviation ecosystem remains functional even if one major player faces difficulties.

• Details of the new airlines approved

Al Hind Air is promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, which already operates in the travel and tourism sector and brings industry experience. Fly Express, based in Hyderabad, has a background in courier and cargo services, offering logistical expertise. Additionally, Shankh Air has earlier received a no-objection certificate and plans to connect cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, and Gorakhpur. These airlines are expected to focus on both mainstream and regional routes, expanding connectivity and reducing pressure on existing carriers.

• Boost for Tier-2 and Tier-3 city connectivity

The entry of new airlines is expected to significantly benefit Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, smaller airlines like Star Air and Fly91 are already operating. With Al Hind Air, Fly Express, and Shankh Air joining the market, air links to smaller cities are likely to become stronger and more frequent. Aviation experts believe this expansion will lead to competitive ticket prices, improved service standards, and easier access to air travel, making regional connectivity a key winner of the government’s latest aviation push.