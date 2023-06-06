India under PM Modi does not buckle under pressure: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Khowai (Tripura) [India], June 6 : Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "new model of governance through Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan" (Service to people, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor) has ushered in tremendous development in the North-Eastern region, making it an attractive destination for investors.

"Pre-2014, there was no development in the North-East and investors used to stay away from it as there were no roads, railway network or connectivity by air. Today the region is connected like any other in the country. It has made tremendous progress in the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and foreign countries are eager to engage with us," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while addressing a meeting organised by the Janjati Morcha initiative at Chakma Ghat Community Hall of Khowai district in Tripura.

Speaking about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has changed the narrative of India from a dysfunctional democracy to a vibrant one in the past nine years, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Prime Minister has worked relentlessly for "24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year" with just one mission in mind development and progress of the country and because of his proactive policies and schemes, the economy could make a turnaround to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

"What could not be achieved in 65 years, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved in nine years. India will soon emerge as the third largest economy in the world, next to the US and China," he said.

Referring to India's growing stature in the world order, the Minister said, "We no longer run to other countries asking for help. Today, under Narendra Modi, India has emerged stronger. We don't buckle under pressure from other countries or terror groups. Our befitting responses have forced them to think twice before planning any attacks against us."

The Minister arrived in Agartala on Monday on a three-day visit to Tripura, during which he has been meeting different sections of people and reviewing the Skilling efforts in the state and addressing the concerns of people with regards to market linkages, capacity building and employment generation.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Teliamura Sub Division, near Krishnapur and was briefed by Sourav Das, DCM about the education and skilling facilities. He also planted a sapling in front of the DCM office. The Minister met Tripura Minister for Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts and Sericulture and Statistics, Bikas Debbarma and discussed the challenges and opportunities in the state on various counts.

The Minister will be later returning to Agartala and will visit Vikas Tirth, the Agartala - Bangladesh Rail Project, among other engagements.

This is Rajeev Chandrasekhar's second official visit to Tripura after becoming a Minister in PM Modi's Cabinet. He was here last time in August 2022 and had taken part in a Tiranga rally.

