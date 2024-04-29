India Wants ‘Mazboot’ PM, Not ‘Majboor’ PM, Says Amit Shah at Bihar Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioned that should the opposition INDIA bloc secure victory, “even by mistake”, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister's post. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Jhanharpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah asserted that figures such as M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad, and Mamata Banerjee might opt for rotational terms of one year each in the premiership, leaving "Rahul baba (Rahul Gandhi)" with the remainder of the tenure. India wants a “mazboot” (strong) PM, not a “majboor” (weak) prime minister, the senior BJP leader asserted

In contrast, he said, a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead to elimination of corruption from the entire country, including Bihar, and eradication of casteism in the state.

Modi's return to power is certain. But, suppose, even by mistake, if the INDIA alliance comes to power, what will happen? Who will be the prime minister? Will it be Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee or Rahul Gandhi? They will all settle for sharing the top post for a year each. Is it how the country can be run? Shah said.

The Home Minister criticized Gandhi for his recent focus on the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), stating that the Congress party has historically opposed the interests of this demographic. He highlighted the party's opposition to the Mandal Commission as evidence. Shah stated that Prime Minister Modi, himself emerging from an OBC background, has significantly empowered the OBC community during his tenure like never before.

