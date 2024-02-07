Indian Air Force Eyes Major Upgrade with Proposals for Mid-Air Refuelers and ISR Platforms

India's air force is poised for a significant upgrade, with proposals nearing approval for both mid-air refuelers and airborne intelligence gathering platforms.A key acquisition involves six mid-air refuelers, crucial for extending the range of fighter jets. The 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) proposal could see pre-owned civilian aircraft converted, given the limited availability of new options. Both Airbus and Boeing offerings are under consideration.

Meanwhile, a 6,000 crore ($720 million) project proposes three intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms. These jets, equipped with indigenous sensors, will track enemy movements and gather real-time battlefield data. DRDO, India's defense research agency, will lead the sensor development, while the aircraft themselves will be commercially sourced. These acquisitions come alongside plans for six additional Netra early warning and control aircraft, part of a broader $1 billion investment in air force "force multipliers." The Netra system, developed by DRDO, currently operates on two Embraer 145 jets.

The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the development of a next-generation Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS India), estimated to cost over 11,000 crore ($1.3 billion). This system will provide advanced battlefield awareness and command capabilities. These planned acquisitions highlight India's focus on modernizing its air force and bolstering its aerial capabilities.