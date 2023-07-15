Indian Army Corps of Engineers highlights need of 'bund' for preventing Yamuna from entering Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 15 : While the national capital is still witnessing water logging and floods, the Indian Army Corps of Engineers deployed for the relief work analysed the situation on Saturday and informed that there is a requirement for a bund for preventing River Yamuna from entering the city.

Bund is an embankment used to control the flow of water.

Col Tejinder Singh, the Indian Army Corps of Engineers working on the ongoing flood relief work at drain 1 at the ITO site said that his team carried out an initial assessment and mustered their resources. After analysing the situation they came to the conclusion that there is a requirement of a bund.

He said, "We mustered our resources and started construction of the initial Bund which took around 8-9 hours. The Bund is preventing Yamuna River from entering the city."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a cabinet meeting to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the national capital.

After the meeting, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up and facilities like food, electricity, water and medical will be provided to the people who are suffering due to the flood.

He said that the responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts has been divided among six ministers and they have informed LG VK Saxena.

Talking to the reporters, he said, "Relief and rehabilitation camps have been set up and facilities like food, electricity, water and medical will be provided to them. Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition."

Amid the prevailing flood situation in parts of the national capital, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi Marlena, on Saturday, said that the PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Marlena also informed that the ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now.

"As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them out for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now. PWD is working on a war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible", Marlena tweeted.

