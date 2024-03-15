Indian Army Inaugurates First Apache Attack Helicopter Squadron in Jodhpur, Choppers Scheduled To Arrive in May

Published: March 15, 2024

The Indian Army will induct its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in May 2024 at its newly ...

Indian Army Inaugurates First Apache Attack Helicopter Squadron in Jodhpur, Choppers Scheduled To Arrive in May

The Indian Army will induct its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in May 2024 at its newly Inaugurated Jodhpur facilities. The Indian Army inaugurated its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today. 

Senior officials, including Lt Gen Ajay Suri, Director General of the Army Aviation Corps, and representatives from the helicopter manufacturer, witnessed the historic event.

