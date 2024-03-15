Indian Army Inaugurates First Apache Attack Helicopter Squadron in Jodhpur, Choppers Scheduled To Arrive in May

The Indian Army will induct its first squadron of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in May 2024 at its newly Inaugurated Jodhpur facilities. The Indian Army inaugurated its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in Rajasthan's Jodhpur today.

Indian Army today raised its first Apache attack helicopter squadron in Jodhpur in the presence of senior officials including Army Aviation Corps Director General Lt Gen Ajay Suri and officials from the equipment manufacturer. The first choppers of the squadron are scheduled to…

Senior officials, including Lt Gen Ajay Suri, Director General of the Army Aviation Corps, and representatives from the helicopter manufacturer, witnessed the historic event.