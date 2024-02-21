Indian Army Rescues Over 500 Stranded Tourists From Sikkim's Nathula Amidst Heavy Snowfall (Watch Video)

Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army successfully rescued 500 stranded tourists in Gangtok, East Sikkim, following heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. On February 21, around 175 vehicles with over 500 tourists became stranded at Natu La, East Sikkim, due to unexpected snowfall.

Braving sub-zero temperatures, Trishakti Corps troops promptly engaged in the rescue operation, providing necessary assistance, including medical aid, hot refreshments, meals, and safe transportation to ensure the tourists' safety.

#WATCH | 500 stranded tourists were rescued by troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army pic.twitter.com/9DCGdnHA09 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

"Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and assisted the stranded tourists. Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments, meals and safe transportation were rendered in a timely to assist the tourists reach safety," said the army as quoted by ANI.

The TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, stated the army.

This follows a similar rescue operation on February 20, where CRPF jawans aided stranded vehicles in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, amidst heavy snowfall causing road blockages, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.