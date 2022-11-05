Indian Army's Kharga Strike Corps conducts integrated training exercise

Indian Army's Kharga Strike Corps on Saturday conducted an integrated training exercise involving its Airawat Division, informed the Western Command, Indian Army.

The exercise took place in the Airawat Division's area of responsibility.

According to the Western Command, the Kharga Strike Corps practised opposed canal crossing and firing by Mechanised Forces validating their operation preparedness to strike deep inside the adversary's territory.

Earlier on November 4, the 11th edition of the annual Joint Military Training (JMT) between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) commenced at Air Force Station in Kalaikunda on Thursday after a gap of two years.

The two Air Forces have resumed this training after a pause of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This edition of JMT would be conducted over a period of six weeks. The bilateral phase of the exercise will be conducted from November 9-18, 2022 and will see the two Air Forces engage in advanced air combat simulations," the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise underscores the strong and longstanding relationship between India and Singapore in defence cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor