Indian auto sector clocks best Nov sales, passenger vehicles log 19 pc growth

New Delhi, Dec 12 The automobile industry in India registered its best November sales this year, as passenger vehicle (PV) sales increased nearly 19 per cent to 4,12,405 units from the same month last year, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Friday.

While three-wheeler sales grew 21.3 per cent to 71,999 units, two-wheeler sales jumped 21.2 per cent to 19,44,475 units.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said that following the festive demand and support from the government’s progressive GST 2.0 reforms, the Indian auto industry continued with the sales momentum in November 2025.

“Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers marked the highest ever sales of November in 2025. Passenger vehicles recorded sales of 4.12 lakh units, with a growth of 18.7 per cent, two-wheelers posted sales of 19.44 lakh units, with a growth of 21.2 per cent and the three-wheeler segment registered sales of 72,000 units, growing by 21.3 per cent, over November of 2024,” said Menon.

Industry is optimistic that the continued supportive policy reforms and improved market sentiments, would continue this growth trajectory well into 2026, he added.

Scooter sales grew a robust 29.4 per cent to 7,35,753 units, reflecting strong urban demand.

Motorcycle sales increased 17.5 per cent to 11,63,751 units, supported by steady rural and semi-urban buying.

Sales of three-wheelers grew 24.6 per cent to 59,446 units in November, largely driven by passenger carriers.

Goods carriers grew 10.9 per cent, reaching 10,874 units, as per the data.

Meanwhile, passenger vehicle exports from India grew 18 per cent year-on-year during the April–September period of the current financial year. The growth was driven by strong global demand, especially from markets in the Middle East and Latin America.

During the first half of FY2026, total passenger vehicle exports rose to 4,45,884 units, compared to 3,76,679 units in the same period last year, as per SIAM data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor