Indian Coast Guard, NCB and ATS Apprehend 14 Pakistani Nationals with 86 Kg of Drugs Off Gujarat Coast

The Narcotics Control Bureau, in collaboration with the Gujarat ATS, conducted an operation on March 12. Superintendent Sunil Joshi mentioned that a joint operation involving the Indian Coast Guard, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was carried out in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary (IMBL). A vessel containing 60 drug packets was seized approximately 180 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast.

In February, the NCB and the Indian Navy intercepted the largest drug consignment ever off the Gujarat coast. During this operation, 3,132 kg of drugs valued at over 1000 crores were confiscated. The Navy apprehended the vessel and detained five individuals.

Over the past two years, the Indian Navy has engaged in three significant operations in the Indian Ocean in partnership with the NCB. In February 2022, a joint operation led to the seizure of over 2 quintals of methamphetamine from a vessel off the Gujarat coast. Additionally, in May 2023, the NCB seized 2500 kg of methamphetamine valued at least Rs 12,000 crore.