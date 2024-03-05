Indian Government Issues Advisory for Its National in Israel After Kerala Man Killed in Anti-Tank Missile Attack

The Indian government issued an advisory on Tuesday to its citizens residing in Israel, urging them to relocate to safer areas within the country amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL* pic.twitter.com/Fshw7zcbmj — India in Israel (@indemtel) March 5, 2024

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy said in a post on microblogging site X.

The embassy also provided a helpline number and an email address in its communication. For assistance and clarification, individuals can reach out to the embassy at +972-35226748 or via email at consl.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The embassy also shared a hotline number of the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel in its post. The number is 1700707889.

Significantly, the advisory from the Indian embassy follows closely on the heels of an unfortunate incident where an Indian citizen lost their life and two others sustained injuries. The incident occurred when an anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon hit an orchard close to Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. The three individuals affected by the attack were residents of the southern state of Kerala.