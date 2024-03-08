Indian Nationals Duped into Working for Russian Army, MEA Seeks Early Release

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday that several Indian nationals were deceived into working with the Russian Army. India has firmly addressed this issue with the Russian government, urging for the swift discharge of these individuals.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that decisive measures have been taken against agents and unethical parties responsible for misleading the Indian recruits with false promises and pretexts.

The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents, Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

We once again appeal to Indian nationals to not be swayed by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life, he said. Jaiswal said India remains committed to ensure early release of the Indian nationals serving as support staff to the Russian Army. We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian Army and their eventual return home, he said.