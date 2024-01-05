Indian Navy Evacuates 21 Crew Members Including 15 Indians From Vessel Hijacked in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has confirmed the safe evacuation of all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from the Liberia-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea. The evacuation was conducted after the vessel was intercepted by Indian Navy Marine Commandos, who confirmed the absence of hijackers. The Navy's INS Chennai, diverted from Anti-Piracy patrol, intercepted the vessel, and the Marine Commandos boarded MV Lila Norfolk to carry out sanitation.

#IndianNavy’s Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea.

All 21 crew (incl #15Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel.



Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers.



The attempt of hijacking by the pirates… https://t.co/OvudB0A8VVpic.twitter.com/616q7avNjg — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 5, 2024

The Indian Navy shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the warship kept the hijacked vessel under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), Predator MQ9B drones, and integral helicopters. The rapid response showcased the Navy's swift action in addressing the hijacking situation. The Liberian-flagged merchant vessel was reportedly last seen near Somalia's coast, and it was reported to have 15 Indian crew members on board.

VIDEO | Visuals show Indian Navy's swift response to the hijacking of MV Lila Norfolk, a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel, in the North Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/qDjd1JwClj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2024

Following its successful arrival off the coast of Somalia, INS Chennai deployed a helicopter to issue a stern warning to the pirates commanding them to abandon the hijacked vessel. The Indian crew on board is reported to be safe, and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are ready for potential operations, as reported by ANI.