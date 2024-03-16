Indian Navy Thwarts Somali Pirates Attempt To Hijack Ships in Arabian Sea (Watch Video)

The Indian Navy successfully thwarted an endeavor by Somali pirates to hijack ships by apprehending their vessel in the high seas off the eastern coast of Somalia. The pirates had embarked on a ship that had been seized approximately three months prior, according to reports.

The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 14 December, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas, the Navy said. The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15, it said.



March 16, 2024



The Navy reported that the vessel engaged in gunfire with the warship, prompting the latter to respond in accordance with international law for self-defense and anti-piracy measures, utilizing only the minimum force required to eliminate the threat posed by the pirates to shipping and seafarers. In a statement, the Navy urged the pirates aboard the vessel to surrender and release both the vessel and any civilians they may be holding captive against their will. Additionally, the Indian Navy reiterated its dedication to maintaining maritime security and ensuring the safety of seafarers in the area.

