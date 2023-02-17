Indian Navy's Dornier airlifts youth with head injury to Kochi from Lakshadweep

A 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was airlifted by the Indian Navy from Agatti Island to Kochi in a Dornier aircraft, Southern Naval Command said on Thursday.

An evacuation drive was undertaken upon the request of the Lakshadweep Administration on the intervening night of February 15 and 16.

"On the request of #Lakshadweep Administration, a swift medical evacuation was undertaken during the night of 15/16 Feb by #SouthernNavalCommand. A 19 yr old boy with a severe head injury was airlifted from #Agatti Is to #Kochi onboard #Indiannavy Dornier ex Garuda," Southern Naval Command tweeted.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

