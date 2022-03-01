Indian Railways: Passangers can now travel through general ticket in Railways, check details

Indian Railways: Railways on Monday announced the resumption of general class passenger services suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. Many trains were not running for 2 years. Due to Corona, the general compartment was closed in many trains. Second-class and handicapped coaches are also being added.

This system became operational from 1st March. Railways said that there will be no problem in taking the general tickets. All tickets can be easily found at the counter. Unreserved booking are being installed in all trains including long distance.

The Railways was running fully reserved 'special trains' during the Corona pandemic to prevent overcrowding of trains. Even the general second class coaches used by most of the economically weaker sections were made reserved coaches.

"Trains already restored with regular train numbers, second class will be kept reserved or unreserved as per the requirement as in the pre-pandemic period," a circular said. A railway spokesperson said that in regular trains, general coaches will be marked as reserved or unreserved.