Indian Railways Shares Breathtaking Video of Snow-Covered Kashmir (Watch)

Kashmir is often referred to as one of the most beautiful places in the world, with Indians calling it "heaven on earth." Its picturesque landscapes and lush greenery make it a snowy paradise, especially in the winter. A video capturing the beauty of Kashmir has recently gone viral on social media, shared by Indian Railways. The video shows a train passing through the snow-covered region of Jammu and Kashmir. The video depicts an Indian Railways train covered in snow as it travels through the stunning landscape.

“Experience the stunning view of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Railways,” Indian railways wrote as they tweeted the video. A montage of various short clips, the video is likely to leave you amazed.

Experience the stunning view of a snow-clad Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/5xBHV67hT4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 10, 2024

The video begins with a train in a snow-covered station, showcasing the beauty of the region in winter. Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has garnered over 30,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. Comments range from "This is great" to "Next year's trip confirmed," with one user expressing their reaction with a thumbs-up emoticon.