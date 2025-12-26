Indian student killed in shooting near Toronto University; accused on the run

New Delhi, Dec 26 A 20-year-old Indian student was fatally shot near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus, following which the Canadian Police launched a manhunt and an appeal to the public for information related to the incident.

The victim has been identified as Shivank Avasthi, an Indian national pursuing doctoral studies in Canada. According to Toronto Police, he was discovered with a gunshot injury on Tuesday afternoon, marking the city’s 41st homicide case of the year.

"On Tuesday, at approximately 3.34 p.m., police responded to a call for an unknown trouble in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area. Officers responded to reports of a person with serious injuries. Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene," the Toronto Police said in an official statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect(s) fled the area before police arrival," the statement said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

The killing has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in Canada and drawn a strong reaction from Indian authorities. The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Avasthi’s death and confirmed that it is extending full support to his family.

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities," the Consulate General of India in Toronto said on X.

The incident comes just days after another Indian national was killed in Toronto, raising renewed concerns about the safety of international students and residents. Last week, 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a residence, a day after she was reported missing in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area.

Following an investigation, Toronto Police issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, a Toronto resident, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Khurana’s death. Police said the accused and the victim were reportedly in an intimate partner relationship.

Reacting to Khurana’s murder, the Indian Consulate in Toronto had also conveyed its shock and grief, extending condolences to her family and assuring them of all possible support. The Consulate said it has been closely monitoring the case and remains engaged with local authorities to assist the victim’s relatives.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief. The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities," it posted on X.

