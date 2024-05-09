Indians Sent Back to Dubai from Jamaica Due to Document Issues on Chartered Flight, Says MEA Spokesperson

According to the MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, the chartered flight from Jamaica was sent back to Dubai with several Indians onboard over documents issued.

"We are given to understand that a chartered flight from Dubai landed in Jamaica with several Indians onboard. They had prior travel and hotel bookings. However, local authorities were not satisfied with their documents. They were sent back to Dubai on 7th May," said an MEA spokesperson.

According to the reports, a charter flight that has been at the centre of a controversy for several days left Jamaica shortly before noon on May 7 morning. The report states that the German-registered aircraft landed at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Thursday with 253 passengers, including crew.

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority said most of the passengers are Indian nationals, while two are from Uzbekistan and Russia. All passengers and crew were accounted for and processed before the charter departed at approximately 11:40 a.m. for Dubai, said the chairman of the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, Lieutenant Colonel Oscar Derby, told Radio Jamaica News.