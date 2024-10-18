India’s ancient richness transformed world: Historian Dalrymple

Kasauli, Oct 18 The 13th edition of the three-day Khushwant Singh Litfest took off to a grand start on Friday with the recitation of Gurbani and Sant Kabir's couplets.

In the inaugural session noted historian William Dalrymple delved deep into the cultural richness of India in ancient times. “We should recover the centrality of India (in trade till the 13th century) but not in a jingoistic way,” he said while talking about his latest book, “The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World”.

He talked about India’s position as a ‘crucial economic and civilisational hub’ in ancient Eurasia when commerce along sea routes was central to how ancient Indian ideas spread around the world.

He said his new book traces how these ideas changed the world forever. He explained ancient India’s vast trade networks as far as ancient Rome, and the incredible wealth that India had amassed exporting spices and gems, among other things, along with the exchange of knowledge that happened on an enormous scale.

He also spoke on the historical significance of the Silk Road, the arrival of Buddhism in China, and the fascinating journey of the Chinese monks who brought Buddhist teachings back to India’s Nalanda University.

In a session on “Courage Under Fire”, Major General (retd) Ian Cardozo, a distinguished military leader, captivated the audience with his extraordinary tales of courage and adventure.

Cardozo provided insights into the challenges and triumphs faced by soldiers on the battlefield. In recognition of his bravery, the unit was christened the ‘Tigers’. Major General Cardozo's narrative, coupled with the contributions of other speakers like Probal Dasgupta offered a compelling exploration of the concept of courage and the sacrifices made by military personnel.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the bravery and dedication displayed by those who serve their country.

In a session on ‘Golden Melodies’, legendary violinist L. Subramaniam speaks on music’s unifying power at Kasauli Lit Fest. Known for his exceptional ability to blend Indian and Western classical traditions, Subramaniam captivated the audience with reflections on his musical journey and cross-cultural collaborations.

During the session, Subramaniam highlighted his iconic performance in London, where he seamlessly bridged the gap between the two musical worlds. His ability to fuse the grandeur of Western classical symphony with the intricacies of Indian classical music has earned him international acclaim.

Subramaniam’s celebrated ‘jugalbandis’ (duets) featuring North and South Indian classical traditions, demonstrate the rich potential of musical fusion.

Among his most notable collaborations was with the legendary violinist Yehudi Menuhin, where the two explored the technical complexities of music.

Subramaniam's partnership with George Harrison of The Beatles also stands as a testament to his cross-cultural influence and deep commitment to expanding the boundaries of music.

