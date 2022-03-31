India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage exceeds 184.06 Cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 184.06 crore on Thursday, as per provisional reports till 7 pm informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the ministry, this has been achieved through 2,19,86,205 sessions.

A total of 1,04,03,635 doses of first dose and 99,99,355 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far.

In the age group of 12-14 years,1,60,81,696 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,71,08,229 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while 3,79,47,928 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the youth.

The age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,45,49,678 first dose of the vaccine and 46,55,40,817 second dose of the vaccine.

In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,27,38,270 and the same for the second dose stands at 18,52,39,023 doses.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,67,29,917 first doses of the vaccine and 11,53,82,831 second doses of the vaccine, as many as 2,30,11,793 precaution doses have been administered.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload declined to 14,307 active cases today, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,225 new cases were reported with 1,594 recovered patients, cumulatively 4,24,89,004 recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 6,07,987 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, cumulatively 78,91,64,922 tests conducted so far, in the country.

There has been a decline in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent whereas the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.20 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

