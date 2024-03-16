India's Groundbreaking Indigenous Sickle Cell Treatment Drug Set to Launch, Priced at Just 1% of Global Rate

India is poised to introduce its inaugural indigenous stable drug combatting sickle cell disease, dubbed Hydroxyurea oral suspension.

Akmus Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited, headquartered in Delhi, recently announced the development of this new drug, which boasts the convenience of room temperature storage, a departure from the global brand of Hydroxyurea solution requiring refrigeration at 2-8°C.

In an official announcement, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals stated: "Under the visionary leadership of Honorable Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandviya Ji and with invaluable guidance from an esteemed member of Niti Aayog. Dr. V K Paul Ji, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has achieved a groundbreaking milestone: the development of India's first room temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea, tailored specifically for patients battling Sickle Cell Disease, spanning across all age groups."

Sickle cell anemia, also known as sickle cell disease, is a genetic disorder causing red blood cells to assume a sickle shape, leading to premature cell death and blood flow obstruction. While rare, this condition remains incurable.

The current import price of the global brand of Hydroxyurea solution, a crucial drug in sickle cell disease treatment, stands at approximately INR 77,000. Furthermore, the necessity for specific storage temperatures complicates its administration. Akums has pledged to offer its drug at a cost of less than Rs 600, aligning with the objectives of the National Sickle Cell Anemia Mission and championing the 'Make in India' ethos.