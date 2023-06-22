Indo Islamic Heritage Center organises webinar on 'Understanding Indian religions by a Levant Scholar' in special context to Islam

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Indo Islamic Heritage Center (IIHC) on Wednesday organised a Webinar on "Understanding the Indian religions by a levant Scholar' in special context to Islam.

Speaking at the Webinar, Father Monk Antonio Hanania, Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox Church of Damascus (Syria) said that India has great rich philosophical traditions, diverse cultural expressions, and their profound impact on the lives of millions of people.

"India is known for its religious diversity, where people of different faiths coexist and interact. This pluralistic environment has allowed for the exchange of ideas, rituals, and traditions between different religious communities, fostering a unique synthesis of beliefs and practices," he said.

Antonio said that Indian religions, including Islam, offer profound philosophical insights and spiritual teachings that explore the nature of existence, the purpose of life, and the pursuit of spiritual growth. "These traditions delve into questions of morality, ethics, and the ultimate nature of reality, providing individuals with guidance and meaning," he added.

"Indian religions, including Islam, emphasize values such as compassion, tolerance, justice, and respect for all beings. These teachings promote social harmony, empathy, and a sense of responsibility towards others, encouraging individuals to lead ethical lives and contribute positively to society," he further said.

Chair to the webinar & director of IIHC and Gaddi Nasheen of Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer Shareef Prof said that Indian religions have a long history of syncretism, where ideas, beliefs, and practices from different faiths blend and influence one another.

"This has given rise to unique expressions of spirituality and fostered interfaith dialogue, promoting mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation among different religious communities," he said.

Dr Shujaat Ali Quadri deputy director of IIHC hosted the webinar.

