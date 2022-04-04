Indore man recycles metallic scraps into valuable, attractive items

A man makes valuable and attractive items using the industrial and metallic scraps in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He has recycled more than 6,000 kg of metal scraps so far.

Deval Verma, who is also a mechanical engineer, toldthat he has recently prepared a map of India which he named 'Sone Ki Chidiya' for the Khargone Municipality.

He has made a 12-feet high elephant of iron, steel and other metals. The creation has become a centre of attraction for the people of the city. Deval has created many such arts with his collaborator Zishan, including World Map, Guitar, and Kinetic Sculpture.

"I have been working for the last five years. If I call something an achievement, it is that we have recycled more than 6,000 kg of metal scraps and have reused them. Our artworks are sold in the countries like UAE, America, Italy, and Singapore. We have also worked with some big brands in India," he said.

"We have made the map of India for Khargone Nagar Palika. We have named this map 'Sone Ki Chidiya' (Golden bird). India was called Sone Ki Chidiya earlier," Deval added.

He also laid his faith in the initiatives like Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and said that such initiatives can regain the "lost identity" of India.

"The identity that was lost can be regained with Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives as the industries are being developed under such initiatives," he said.

Deval further said that people can contribute at a personal level if not at a higher level to lessen the e-waste and metallic scraps in the world.

"I believe that the way plastic waste, e-waste and metallic waste are increasing in the world, people should contribute, if not at a higher level, then at least on the individual level in lessening it. I and my team are working in this direction," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

