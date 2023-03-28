Indore: Police register complaint against actress Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 : A complaint has been lodged against film actress Taapsee Pannu by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan of the city for insulting Hindu deities and spreading obscenity, police said on Monday.

This complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.

In his complaint, Gaur said that the actress had uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 14, 2023.

"This video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress.

According to the complaint, the video is of a fashion show where she was allegedly wearing an indecent dress and along with this she was also wearing a locket of Goddess Lakshmi Maa around her neck.

Gaur further alleged that this was a planned attempt to degrade Sanatan Dharma.

"We received a complaint from Eklavya Gaur (son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur) against actor Taapsee Pannu for hurting religious sentiments and image of 'Sanatan Dharma' by wearing a locket having 'Goddess Laxmi' with revealing dress during ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week held on March 12 in Mumbai," SHO, Chhatri Pura PS told .

He further said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

