Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K

Jammu, Aug 23 The army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, defence sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the incident took place late Monday in Nowshera sector's Lam area.

They added that a search operation is currently underway in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor