Inter-state criminal involved in 36 cases held in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 18 An inter-state criminal, who was involved in three dozen cases including murder, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and extortion, was held from Pachgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

A Swift Dzire car robbed from a taxi driver has been recovered from the accused, police said.

He was earlier arrested in a murder case in Gurugram and recently came out on bail. The accused again became active in carrying out a serious crime, price said.

Criminal cases have also been registered against the accused in Gurugram, Dharuhera (Rewari) and Tijara (Rajasthan).

The arrested accused has been identified as 30-year-old Monu.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a taxi driver on April 15 that the three unknown accused robbed his car near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

"During questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the crime and disclosed that he along with his accomplice Amit alias Mota and Ajit had robbed the car. Amit and Ajit have also been arrested. Monu was a dreaded criminal. Three dozen cases of serious nature have also been registered against him," Lalit Kumar, In-Charge Crime Branch Manesar, told .



