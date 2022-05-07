Interstate drug peddlers gang busted in Hyderabad, 4 held

Hyderabad West Zone Taskforce on Friday busted an interstate drug peddlers' gang and arrested four persons, while two are absconding, said the police.

A total of 225 gram of heroin/brown sugar and 28 kg ganja worth Rs 23,61,000 were recovered, added the police.

"Hyderabad West Zone Taskforce busted interstate drug peddlers gang & arrested 4 accused, 2 persons are absconding. 225 gram of heroin/brown sugar, 28 kg ganja recovered worth Rs 23,61,000 in the international market, " Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand told the mediapersons.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor