Interstate drug peddlers gang busted in Hyderabad, 4 held
By ANI | Published: May 7, 2022 06:52 AM2022-05-07T06:52:04+5:302022-05-07T07:00:03+5:30
Hyderabad West Zone Taskforce on Friday busted an interstate drug peddlers' gang and arrested four persons, while two are absconding, said the police.
A total of 225 gram of heroin/brown sugar and 28 kg ganja worth Rs 23,61,000 were recovered, added the police.
"Hyderabad West Zone Taskforce busted interstate drug peddlers gang & arrested 4 accused, 2 persons are absconding. 225 gram of heroin/brown sugar, 28 kg ganja recovered worth Rs 23,61,000 in the international market, " Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand told the mediapersons.
( With inputs from ANI )
