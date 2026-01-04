Investments valued at Rs 1,209 crore signed in Junagadh ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Junagadh, Jan 4 As part of preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot, a district-level Vibrant Gujarat programme in Junagadh resulted in the signing of 218 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving investments worth Rs 1,209 crore, aimed at accelerating industrial development and generating employment in the district.

The programme, chaired by the Gujarat Social Justice and Empowerment Minister and Junagadh district in-charge Pradyuman Vaja, brought together industrialists, young entrepreneurs, sector experts and officials to explore investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

MoUs were signed in areas including healthcare, hospitals, education institutions rooted in Sanskrit and traditional learning, tourism, resorts, infrastructure, agro and food processing, engineering, minerals and mining.

According to details shared at the event, 102 MoUs worth around Rs 281 crore were signed in the agro, food processing and dairy sectors, 55 MoUs worth Rs 144 crore in engineering and technology, 41 MoUs worth Rs 403 crore in minerals and mining, Rs 114 crore in tourism, and Rs 175 crore in infrastructure projects.

Officials said the proposed investments are expected to create large-scale employment and strengthen Junagadh's presence in national and global markets.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, launched in 2003, has evolved into a robust platform for development, now extending its impact to district-level investment facilitation.

He noted that Junagadh's natural assets -- ranging from mountains, forests and coastline to its cultural and spiritual heritage -- provide a strong foundation for industrial and tourism-led growth.

He highlighted the role of the Girnar Ropeway in boosting tourism and said the presence of the Asiatic Lion has given Gujarat international visibility.

Minister Vaja said products such as seafood, spices, food processing items and machinery from Junagadh are already reaching global markets, supported by industrial clusters in plastics, engineering, seafood, and agro-processing.

He added that infrastructure projects such as Vande Bharat train services, expansion of Keshod Airport, national highways, and GIDC industrial estates have strengthened the district's industrial ecosystem.

District Collector Anilkumar Ranavasiya, in his keynote address, said Junagadh's agriculture-based economy is being supplemented by targeted efforts to expand agro-processing, offering farmers better value for their produce.

He pointed to the national demand for Kesar mangoes and Jamun varieties from the district and invited investors to explore opportunities in religious and tourism-based projects.

Ranavasiya said Keshod Airport's runway is being expanded from 1.5 to about 2.5 km, which will enhance cargo handling, support coastal Saurashtra, and increase tourist inflow.

He also announced that 22 hectares of land have been allocated to boost the seafood industry, which is expected to generate significant employment.

Junagadh Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson Pallavi Thakkar said various initiatives have been implemented to encourage youth entrepreneurship and promote job creation.

Sanjay Purohit, Secretary of the Junagadh Chamber of Commerce, described the district-level programme as result-oriented, noting the expansion of agro-processing units and the district's strong potential in tourism.

The event also saw the symbolic distribution of assistance cheques under schemes such as the Vajpayee Bankable Yojana.

An exhibition showcasing locally manufactured products was inaugurated and emerged as a key attraction of the programme.

Seminars on artificial intelligence, startups and innovation were held alongside the main event, with speakers Dharmendra Joshi and Jatin Katariya discussing the role of technology and innovation in modern entrepreneurship.

The programme was attended by local elected representatives, senior officials, industrial association members, representatives from hotel, gems and jewellery, GIDC and chamber bodies, as well as students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

