IPS Sudhir Kumar Saxena appointed as new MP DG

After serving as Secretary (cabinet) of the cabinet secretariat, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena was appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh.

Senior officer IPS Sudhir Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new DGP of Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

He previously served as Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

( With inputs from ANI )

