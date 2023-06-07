IRCTC launches Durga Puja tour package from Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 : The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the 'Royal Rajasthan Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train' tour package under "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" initiative for the festive season of Durga Puja.

The Special Tourist Train package en route to Rajasthan will depart from Kolkata on October 20, 2023.

Under the "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" initiative, the Ministry of Railways along with IRCTC, is operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on various theme-based circuits across India.

As per IRCTC, the proposed eleven nights and twelve days Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour will provide convenient boarding and deboarding facilities at various stations along the route including Kolkata- Bandel Jn.- Bardhaman- Durgapur- Asansol- Dhanbad- Gomoh- Parasnath- Hazaribagh Road- Koderma- Gaya- Dehri on Sone- Sasaram- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

The special tour train package will also cover famous tourist destinations like Ajmer, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Abu Road, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Jaipur.

It further added that the per-head package costs of the Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train are Rs 20,650 for the Economy class, Rs 30,960 for the Standard class and Rs 34,110 for the Comfort class.

It also said that the Domestic and International Air Packages have been set to introduce for the upcoming festive season.

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Centre's initiative "Apna Bharat Shresth Bharat" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

