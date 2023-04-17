It is a golden moment for other countries to learn from India: WHO's India representative Dr Roderico Ofrin

By Shalini Bhardwaj

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 : On the occasion of the G20 second meeting of Health working group, which began in Goa today, the World Health Orgsation's representative in India, Dr Roderico Ofrin, said that this is a golden moment for other countries to learn from India.

"I think this is a golden moment for other countries to learn from what India is doing. And for India to be able to get this platform to be able to show what it is? How it's done? and how it can be done."

"I always say a prepared India is a prepared world because it is a resource for the world for preparedness, but also a healthy India is a healthy world, because its investments in health for its people, actually change the whole health global landscape," he added.

Dr Roderico also explained India's preparedness during COVID-19.

"I've seen how India has surged all its capacities whether it was for laboratories, its production of vaccines, or even some of the diagnostics and of course, as we all know, the efforts for digital health tied around coverage for health with the Ayushman Bharat," he said.

He said that India leads very important health topics mainly the orgsation of a health emergency, pandemic preparedness and response architecture, a platform for collaboration for medical countermeasures, and of course, again another platform for digital health initiatives and how that will all come together for the health of people.

"I'm very pleased to be here again with the G 20 series of meetings by the health working group of the G 20. As we know India is the G20 President for this year and taking the lead in very important health topics mainly the orgsation of a health emergency, pandemic preparedness and response architecture, a platform for collaboration for medical countermeasures, and of course, again another platform for digital health initiatives and how that will all come together for the health of people. I think that's the main thing. It's not just setting up these very big inter-country intergovernmental networks or systems but how that helps people and I think India is very well poised in terms of leading these agenda items having been here throughout the pandemic," he said.

The first day of the meeting saw multiple brainstorming sessions on various aspects revolving around the three priorities of India's G20 Health track.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor