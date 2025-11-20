It is Modi–Yogi age, will continue at least for 50 years now: NDA as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

Patna, Nov 20 As Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar, NDA leaders on Thursday congratulated the new government and said that “it is the age of Modi–Yogi,” adding that this political era will continue “at least for 50 years.”

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Gandhi Maidan has rarely been seen so full… The PM Modi–Nitish duo, along with Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and other leaders, will take Bihar to such heights in the next five years that every Bihari will feel proud.”

Union MoS S.P. Singh Baghel said, “I would like to congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Deputy Chief Ministers, the entire cabinet, and all NDA ministers. It is said that the people of Bihar are very aware. The state is known for great revolutions.”

UP Minister Suresh Khanna said, “It was already decided, as the people of Bihar had already made their choice. Where good governance is assured, that government will be formed. Remember this: It is the age of Modi–Yogi, and it will continue at least for 50 years.”

Bihar Minister Md Zama Khan said, “I thank my leader and also the NDA government for carrying out many historic initiatives in Bihar that the people appreciate. Our leaders have taken care of everyone.”

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “Today is a crucial day for Bihar. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the new government has been formed, and the ministers have taken oath. I extend my best wishes to everyone. We hope Bihar progresses rapidly on the path of development.”

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said, “It’s an important day for the people of Bihar. It was a special day as PM Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have full faith in PM Modi. The dream of Viksit Bharat will be fulfilled.”

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “There is an environment of happiness. People are celebrating and expressing their wishes. The desire of the people of Bihar has been fulfilled. Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, the government has been formed.”

BJP MLA Pradeep Singh said, “I congratulate the entire council of ministers. Today’s historic mandate marks the beginning of a new Bihar, and the vision of a developed Bihar will now be realised.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, and a total of 26 ministers were inducted into the new Cabinet from various NDA constituents -- 14 from the BJP, eight from the JD(U), two from the LJP(RV), and one each from the RLM and HAM.

In the previous Cabinet, senior BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Nitish Mishra represented the Brahmin community. However, this time the BJP has reduced the Brahmin quota, retaining only Mangal Pandey. No Brahmin MLA from the JD(U) has been given a ministerial berth, marking a notable shift in the caste arithmetic.

The BJP has given significant importance to the Rajput community, traditionally one of its core support bases.

Four ministers -- Sanjay Tiger, Shreyasi Singh, Leshi Singh, and Sanjay Singh -- have been included from this caste group.

This marks a strategic attempt to consolidate Rajput support in the state.

Two prominent leaders -- Vijay Kumar Sinha and Vijay Chaudhary -- have been inducted from the Bhumihar community, which continues to wield considerable political influence in Bihar.

Nitin Naveen, from the Kayastha community, has been included in the Cabinet. He is considered an important BJP face, especially in Patna and other urban regions.

OBCs remain the largest social bloc in Bihar politics, and the Cabinet reflects this demographic reality.

Samrat Choudhary (Kushwaha/Koeri) -- Deputy Chief Minister, Deepak Prakash (Kushwaha), represents Upendra Kushwaha’s political legacy; Ram Kripal Yadav and Vijendra Prasad Yadav represent the Yadav community, traditionally aligned with the RJD; Shravan Kumar (Kurmi), a long-time associate of Nitish Kumar and representative of JD(U)’s core support base; and Pramod Kumar (Chandravanshi/OBC) -- adding further OBC representation.

The NDA has maintained strong representation for Extremely Backward Classes who have played a crucial role in its electoral success.

Ministers include Surendra Mehta (Dhanuk), Rama Nishad (Nishad/Mallah), Madan Sahani (Mallah), Lakhendra Kumar Roshan (Paswan), Sunil Kumar (Ravidas), Santosh Kumar Suman (Manjhi community), and Sanjay Kumar (Paswan) in the cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor