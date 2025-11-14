'It was clear from beginning that NDA will form govt': Jitan Ram Manjhi on Bihar election results

Gayaji, Nov 14 Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), reacting to the early trends of the Bihar Assembly election results, said that it had been clear from the very beginning that the NDA would form the government.

Speaking to IANS, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “It was confirmed from very early that the NDA would form the government. I had said earlier that we would win around 160 seats and that the NDA would come to power. Nitish Kumar will become our Chief Minister. I said this earlier, and I am saying it again. The early trends are exactly what we had expected.”

He also responded to RJD MLC Sunil Singh’s statement claiming that “If there is fraud in the elections, Bihar will be turned into another Nepal or Bangladesh.”

“Spreading fear and intimidation is their usual practice. They were in power earlier, so they think people involved in counting will get scared. But this is Bihar -- the land of Ashoka and the land of Buddha. Such things will not work here. Legal proceedings have already taken place, and an FIR has been lodged. In the future, as well, if anything happens, legal action will be taken. In Bihar, the government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be formed. I want to congratulate the people for supporting the double-engine government,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, according to trends, HAM is likely to bag six seats.

Early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) show that the BJP is emerging as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections, currently leading in 89 out of the 243 seats.

As of 1.10 p.m., the BJP was ahead in 90 seats, confirming its position as the single largest party, while the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) was leading in 80 seats.

Both parties, which are allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are aiming for victory to form a government again under Nitish Kumar.

At 11.00 a.m., the JD(U) was leading in 83 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 78 seats. The dynamics shifted dramatically within the next half-hour, as the allied parties competed closely for the title of the largest party.

The NDA is currently leading in 198 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan following at 39.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

Entry into counting centres has been strictly restricted to individuals with valid passes, and the use of mobile phones inside counting halls has been completely prohibited.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, four of HAM(S) and two Independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.

