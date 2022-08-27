It's Congress that has got 'Azadi' from Azad: Youth Congress president Srinivas BV

Srinivas BV, the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) slammed former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, a day after Azad resigned from all posts in the Indian National Congress (INC).

Srinivas called the whole incident disturbing as according to him, Azad betrayed the party.

"It's not Azad which has got Azadi from Congress, but Congress which has got Azadi from him. The Congress party leadership has always entrusted him and stood by his side at times of despair. But alas, he couldn't give back to the party!" he said.

The IYC President said that this coming at a time when Congress President Sonia Gandhi is undergoing medical treatment is very disheartening.

"The most hurtful part of his backing off is the timing, as it comes at a time when Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji is abroad for her medical treatment," Srinivas said.

Srinivas also took a jibe at Azad's Padma Bhushan that he was awarded under the NDA government, earlier this year.

"Ghulam Nabi Sahab has continuously enjoyed power from 1980-2021 under four generations of Gandhi. As long as he was CM, Union Minister, LoP, and had a Rajya Sabha seat, everything remained fine. But his current vicious attacks on the Congress leadership look like a payback for the Padma Bhushan as well as the extension of his government accommodation," attacked the IYC President.

He also referred to Rahul Gandhi tearing up the ordinance in 2013, which Azad had mentioned in his resignation letter.

"If Azad was so hurt by Rahul Gandhi Ji tearing up the ordinance in 2013, why didn't he resign from Union Cabinet then? Why did he accept the Rajya Sabha seat & LoP post in 2014?" asked Srinivas.

At last, Srinivas also called his resignation "cooperation" with the "corrupt regime".

"At this time when the Congress is gearing itself up for a long fight against the tyranny and abuse of power, his resignation shows that he is not only unconcerned about the party but also about the issues of the people. This looks more like cooperation with the corrupt regime than a betrayal to Congress. We shall overcome!" said the Congress leader.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Friday in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India," wrote Azad in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

This latest high-profile exit from the Congress party comes after the polls for the Congress President were deferred. Azad's resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergil, and Jitin Prasada, amongst others.

This development comes just weeks after Azad also resigned from the post of Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee, just hours after he was given the appointment.

( With inputs from ANI )

