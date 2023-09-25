'It’s new and energised BJP’, says PM Modi at Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ indicated that BJP will make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh elections.

“Your (booth workers) presence here shows that it is a new BJP and energised BJP. It also indicates what is in the mind of people,” PM Modi said.

To encourage the booth workers of the BJP gathered at Jamboori Maidan, PM Modi called them ‘BJP’s family’. He said, “All of you are members of the BJP family.”

PM Modi said that the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are very crucial for the party and for the development of the state. The development process that started in 2003 should not be stopped.

“BJP has special relations with the people of Madhya Pradesh. During the era of Jan Sangh, people have stood with BJP and therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure that BJP comes back into power. The Congress has ruined several states and it will make Madhya Pradesh a BIMARU state again,” Modi said.

Before him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the workers and urged them to give their full time to ensure the victory of BJP in their booths.

As Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a tough poll battle between the BJP and Congress, PM Modi’s mega rally is supposed to boost up the party workers.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya and to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said.

