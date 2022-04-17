J-K: 26-day-long Blossom festival organized for horticulture farmers concludes in Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir government organized a blossom festival in Srinagar for the promotion of the horticulture sector and to make growers and young entrepreneurs aware of the new and latest technologies which they can adopt to develop their orchards and improve fruit quality.

The 26-day-long-festival that concluded on Saturday was organized by the department of horticulture at the biggest apple orchard at Zawoora on the outskirts of Srinagar where dozens of stalls of young entrepreneurs of the valley were installed.

"Blossom season is perfect for variety of fruits like plums, apricots, peach, cherry, almond, nectarine and we will also monitor their varietal character as last year during blossom season these fruits had come", Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director-General Horticulture.

He further said, "The purpose of this festival was to make growers and young entrepreneurs aware of new schemes, latest technologies and new plant varieties including high-density apple plants. Horticulture is an income generating sector and that's why Lakhs of people direct or indirectly are dealing with this important sector. So for the benefit of growers especially young entrepreneurs who want to adopt this income-generating sector instead of following government jobs".

"This is a great initiative taken by Horticulture department and such events should be conducted more as awareness lacks a lot and with such events we will get to know more about plants, new developments of Horticulture and it will also attract the younger generation as this field has a lot of scopes in near future," he added.

Ubaid a Progressive Grower, "I belong to a farming family and I am myself a farmer so I can say that spring season is very exciting season as after winters, a lot of farming activities begin in the Kashmir valley."

"A lot of events are conducted which talk about a lot of plant materials, availability of fruits and seeds. These events also become encouraging for the farmers to grow in the Horticulture sector," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

