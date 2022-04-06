J-K: BSF passing out parade for 242 recruits held in Srinagar

As many as 242 recruits hailing from Uttar Pradesh passed out to join the Border Security Force (BSF) brave Seema Prahari in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar after training of 44 weeks.

Addressing the recruits, DG BSF appreciated the excellent display of confidence and coordination during a passing out parade that was held at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), BSF in Srinagar.

He also congratulated the instructional teams for turning the recruits into disciplined jawans. He also applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

"Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill, and border management," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, DG BSF.

Pankaj Kumar Singh also said that all the recruits are professionally prepared to serve the nation after completing the training of 44 weeks.

"Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers at the STC BSF, their physical efficiency has also increased. As a result of which they are now physically, mentally, and professionally prepared to serve the nation," the DG BSF added.

After the Passing Out parade, skillfully choreographed and synchronized dance performances including Bhangra and Gidda were staged.

A colourful presentation on the theme of music Mass PT followed by a one-minute weapon drill by Recruit Constables and a cultural program performed by school children of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Humhama won the hearts of the spectators by electrifying the atmosphere in the parade ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

