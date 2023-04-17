J-K Govt to launch Kisan Sampark Abhiyan across 3565 panchayats from April 24

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 17 : The Agriculture Production Department in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to launch the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a program aimed at the overall welfare of farmers across the Union Territory, from April 24 across 3565 panchayats, said an official release.

In this regard, the Additional Chief Secretary of, the Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review progress on preparations being put in place for the program launch.

According to the release, the Abhiyan will be launched across 3565 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir from April 24 which will last for four months. The program aims to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions in the scheme and celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as part of the program.

"To ensure the success of the ambitious program, 2400 resource persons have been identified and trained for all districts besides 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been created to educate farmers and pamphlets have been printed in Urdu, Hindi and English," added the release.

Informing about the benefits of Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, the release said, "The Abhiyan will include question and answer sessions for the farmers. Furthermore, the farmers will receive education about 18 Centrally Sponsored Schemes that have been designed for their welfare and development."

"Additionally, manual passbooks under the Kisan Credit Card scheme will be replaced by smart cards for the farmers. This change is aimed at helping farmers increase their spending in the sector, ultimately leading to an improvement in their productivity and production," added the release.

The release also mentioned that with Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, the Agriculture Production Department will also launch Daksh Kisan to provide learning opportunities to the farmers.

"The course material with 20000 pages will cover several modules, including business management and entrepreneurship. The completion of the course will provide learners with certificates from SKUAST. The entire program is free of cost, making it an unprecedented initiative for the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir, added the release.

The release said, "The program will also launch an IT Platform, a one-stop dashboard to avail all farmers-related services and schemes of the government with a facility of online application and approval. The online system will also provide timely sector-wise, region wise and crop-wise advisories to registered farmers through SMS, irrespective of whether they have undergone any course or not."

Further, the Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also encouraged the officers to educate the farmers regarding the program and ensure increased participation of farmers.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of infrastructure and other facilities across all panchayats ensuring that the program benefits the farmers across the region," added the release.

DG Planning, Harjeet Singh Arora, Director Agriculture, KK Sharma, Director Horticulture, Ram Savak, Managing Director J-K AIDCL, Dr Arun Manhas, Director mal Husbandry, Dr Shubhra Sharma, Director Sheep Husbandry, Dr Krishan Lal also attended the preparatory meeting.

MD and CEO, J-K Bank, District Development Commissioners and officers from the Kashmir division participated through video conference, further added the release.

