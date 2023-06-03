J-K LG Manoj Sinha attends "Pratham Pooja" of Amarnath; pilgrimage to begin on July 1

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday attended the "Pratham Pooja" of Shri Amarnath through video conferencing and informed that the pilgrimage will start from July 1.

"From July 1 pilgrimage from all over the country will throng the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. This yatra will end on August 30. The management is working to make this yatra successful," said J-K LG Sinha.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will begin on July 1.

Earlier on May 26, Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Abhishek Sharma, reviewed the plan formulated for security arrangements while chairing a meeting to discuss and assess the preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day yatra, which commences on July 1 and culminates on August 31, is an important pilgrimage for Hindus who visit the Amarnath Cave, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

The administration has assured a smooth and hassle-free yatra for all devotees, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stating that the government's top priority is to provide the best healthcare and essential facilities to visitors and service providers.

The yatra would commence simultaneously from both the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district, giving devotees the option to choose the route that suits them best.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has also enabled live telecasts of morning and evening prayers for devotees across the world.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is a significant event in the Hindu calendar and attracts thousands of devotees every year.

With the government's assurance of a hassle-free yatra, devotees can look forward to a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey to the Amarnath Cave.

