J-K: One unidentified terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, operation underway

By ANI | Published: March 15, 2022 09:40 AM2022-03-15T09:40:40+5:302022-03-15T09:50:03+5:30

An unidentified terrorist was eliminated in an ongoing encounter in the Charsoo area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Tuesday.

"01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :Kashmir zone policeKashmir zone police