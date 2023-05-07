J-K: Pak-based Hizbul terrorist given 30 days to appear before Doda court

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 : Jammu and Kashmir's Doda court has asked a terrorist hailing from the district and currently operating from Pakistan and belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) to appear before it within a period of 30 days before the attachment of his property.

The terrorist who was identified as Mohammad Hussain Khateeb is a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda.

Khateeb is wanted by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu in an FIR in which former Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh is facing trial and is presently lodged at Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

The terrorist is presently operating from Pakistan and has masterminded some of the terror acts which took place earlier in the Doda and Kishtwar districts.

"The SIA is in the process of attaching the property of Khateeb in Bhaderwah," the sources said, adding the action is likely to be taken shortly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same proceedings have also been initiated against HM militant Tariq Ahmad Malla alias Tariq Murtaza of Bundzow Pulwama and Hizb-ul-Momineen militant Kifayat Rizvi of HMT Srinagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor