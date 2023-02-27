J-K: Scores participate in Dogra Front's protest against killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama

Dogra Front organised a protest today against the killing of 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama here.

Scores of people participated in the protest demanding justice and strict action against Pakistani terrorists.

"We're protesting in thousands demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Pandit Sanjay Sharma. We request the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration to arrest the accused", a local said.

Another local, Asim Masudi said, "We've always lived in unity in Jammu and Kashmir and today we protest against the killing of Sanjay Sharma. No matter what the religion or caste of the poeple being killed is, justice must be served."

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists attacked and fatally shot Sanjay Sharma when he was on his way to a local market in Pulwama.

The critically injured Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the help of locals. However, he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP at the centre over the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit in the Pulwama district.

"BJP has failed in protecting the lives of minorities here. They only use minorities to project an illusion of normalcy in the Valley," Mufti tweeted on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

