J-K set to host International Film Festival in August, calls for global participation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 : International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in Katra on August 5 and 6, the organisers announced on Friday.

The festival will be a collaborative effort between the Universal Film Makers Council (UFMC), Harman Cultural & Educational Society (HC&ES), Nava Karnataka Film Academy, and Kashmir World Film Festival. It will take place in the picturesque town of Katra, Jammu.

The highlight of the event is the introduction of the prestigious KL Saigal Award, a groundbreaking recognition in the history of Indian cinema. This global symbol of distinction will be presented to renowned celebrities from both Bollywood and the international film fraternity.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, the host of the press conference, expressed his excitement about Festival Director MA Mummigatti, and actor Jai Prabhu joining the event. He highlighted their efforts to spread love through the medium of films and their journey all the way from Karnataka to Kashmir.

Mushtaaque shared the vision behind the festival, stating, "Our goal is to bring together regional and Indian cinema, fostering collective prosperity. With its diverse beauty and intellectual richness, Kashmir is the ideal setting for this festival. By hosting the event here, we aim to send a powerful global message about the peace and tranquillity that exist in this region."

Prominent film personalities who attended the press conference, include Tariq Javaid, Mushtaq Bala, Shazia Khan, and Gul Riyaz, who also warmly welcomed the guests from Karnataka and pledged their unwavering support.

Tariq Javaid, a popular actor from Kashmir, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have MA Mummigatti and Jai Prabhu among us. Their presence will undoubtedly contribute to the worldwide expression of cinema, and we eagerly anticipate the exciting new ventures that will arise from their collaboration with local artists, technicians, and talent from South India."

Jai Prabhu, the rising star of Kannada cinema, revealed his upcoming feature film, which will be shot in both Kashmir and South India.

He expressed his excitement about exploring the diverse landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir and said, "This region offers a treasure trove of breathtaking backdrops and untapped potential. By combining the artistic prowess of Kashmir and South India, we aim to create a cinematic masterpiece that transcends boundaries."

The IFFJK is set to become a pioneering event in cinema, introducing the inaugural K L Saigal Award and bringing together luminaries from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. With the support of notable directors such as Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, and Suman Talwar, the festival aspires to elevate cinema to new heights.

Anticipation is running high as Bollywood and South Indian stars prepare to grace the August International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. The event promises to be a celebration of cinema's universal language and a testament to the artistic fusion of diverse cultures.

MA Mummigatti expressed his excitement and said, "Jammu and Kashmir's International Film Festival is a unique opportunity to showcase this region's immense talent and scenic beauty. I encourage filmmakers from around the world to submit their entries and be a part of this grand celebration."

